What Happens When You Fail to Return a Redbox Rental?

Introduction

Redbox, the popular DVD and Blu-ray rental kiosk service, has revolutionized the way people enjoy movies and TV shows. With its convenience and affordability, it has become a go-to option for many movie enthusiasts. However, life can sometimes get in the way, and returning a rental may slip your mind. So, what happens if you never return a Redbox?

The Consequences

When you fail to return a Redbox rental its due date, you can expect to face some consequences. Redbox charges late fees for each additional day you keep the rental, which can quickly add up. These fees are typically around $1 per day, but they can vary depending on your location. If you fail to return the rental for an extended period, Redbox may eventually charge you the full retail price of the DVD or Blu-ray, plus tax.

Attempts to Collect

Redbox will make several attempts to collect the rental and any associated fees. They will send you email reminders and text messages to remind you of the overdue rental. Additionally, they may attempt to charge the credit or debit card you used to rent the movie. If these attempts fail, Redbox may take further action to recover their property.

Legal Consequences

While failing to return a Redbox rental is not a criminal offense, it can have legal consequences. Redbox has the right to pursue legal action against you to recover their property and any outstanding fees. This could result in a civil lawsuit, which may lead to additional fines and legal expenses.

FAQ

Q: Can I keep a Redbox rental indefinitely?

A: No, Redbox rentals have due dates, and failing to return them on time can result in late fees and other consequences.

Q: How long can I keep a Redbox rental before it is considered lost?

A: Redbox typically considers a rental lost if it is not returned within 25 days after the due date.

Q: Can I return a Redbox rental to any kiosk?

A: Yes, you can return a Redbox rental to any Redbox kiosk, regardless of where you rented it.

Conclusion

While it may be tempting to hold onto a Redbox rental for a little longer, it is important to remember the potential consequences. Late fees, charges for the full retail price, and even legal action are all possible outcomes. To avoid these issues, it is best to return your Redbox rentals on time and enjoy your movies guilt-free.