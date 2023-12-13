What happens if you leave jw?

Leaving the Jehovah’s Witnesses: A Journey of Freedom and Self-Discovery

Introduction

Leaving any religious organization can be a life-altering decision, and the Jehovah’s Witnesses (JW) are no exception. For those contemplating leaving the JW community, it is essential to understand the potential consequences and the path that lies ahead. This article aims to shed light on what happens when individuals choose to leave the JW organization and embark on a new chapter in their lives.

What Happens When You Leave?

Leaving the JW community can be a challenging and emotional process. Individuals who decide to leave may face various consequences, including social isolation, strained family relationships, and even shunning from their former JW friends and acquaintances. The JW organization discourages contact with ex-members, considering them to be spiritually dangerous.

Embracing Freedom and Self-Discovery

Despite the difficulties, leaving the JW organization can also be a liberating experience. Individuals who leave often find themselves on a journey of self-discovery, exploring new beliefs, and forming new connections outside the JW community. This newfound freedom allows individuals to pursue their own spiritual paths, make independent choices, and engage with a broader range of perspectives.

FAQ

Q: What is shunning?

A: Shunning is a practice within the JW community where members are instructed to cut off all contact with individuals who have been disfellowshipped or have voluntarily left the organization. This includes family members, friends, and former acquaintances.

Q: Can I maintain relationships with JW family and friends after leaving?

A: While it is possible to maintain relationships with JW family and friends after leaving, it often depends on the individual circumstances. Some JW members may choose to maintain contact, while others may adhere strictly to the organization’s guidelines and sever ties.

Q: How can I find support after leaving the JW organization?

A: There are numerous support groups and online communities available for individuals who have left the JW organization. These communities provide a safe space for sharing experiences, seeking advice, and connecting with others who have gone through similar journeys.

Conclusion

Leaving the Jehovah’s Witnesses is a deeply personal decision that can have significant consequences. While the process may be challenging, it also offers individuals the opportunity to embrace freedom, self-discovery, and a new chapter in their lives. By understanding the potential outcomes and seeking support from like-minded individuals, those who choose to leave can navigate this journey with strength and resilience.