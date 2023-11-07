What happens if I turn off family purchase sharing?

In today’s digital age, sharing purchases with family members has become increasingly common. Whether it’s apps, music, or movies, the ability to share content across multiple devices has made life more convenient for many. However, there may come a time when you need to turn off family purchase sharing. But what exactly happens when you do?

When you disable family purchase sharing, it means that any shared purchases made family members will no longer be accessible to others in the group. This can have several implications, depending on the specific circumstances. Here are some frequently asked questions to shed light on the matter:

FAQ:

1. Will I lose access to previously shared purchases?

No, you will not lose access to any content that was previously shared with you. However, you will no longer be able to access any new purchases made other family members.

2. Can I still make purchases for myself?

Yes, you can continue to make purchases for yourself as an individual. Disabling family purchase sharing only affects the sharing of content among family members.

3. What happens to my family members’ purchases?

Once family purchase sharing is turned off, each family member will retain access to their own purchases. They will no longer be able to share new purchases with other family members.

4. Can I re-enable family purchase sharing in the future?

Yes, you can re-enable family purchase sharing at any time. Simply go to the settings on your device and follow the instructions to set it up again.

In conclusion, turning off family purchase sharing means that shared purchases will no longer be accessible to other family members. However, individual access to previously shared content will not be affected. It’s important to consider the implications before making this decision, as it may impact the convenience and accessibility of shared digital content within your family.