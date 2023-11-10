What happens if I don’t choose a seat on my flight Ryanair?

Ryanair, one of Europe’s largest low-cost airlines, offers passengers the option to choose their seats during the booking process. However, if you decide not to select a seat, you may be wondering what will happen when you board your flight. Here’s what you need to know:

When you don’t choose a seat on a Ryanair flight, you will be assigned one for free. This means that you will still have a seat on the plane, but it will be allocated to you the airline. The seat assignment will be made automatically, and you will receive it when you check-in online or at the airport.

FAQ:

1. Can I choose my seat after I’ve booked my flight?

Yes, you can choose your seat after booking your flight. Ryanair allows passengers to select their seats up to two hours before the scheduled departure time. However, keep in mind that choosing a seat may incur an additional fee.

2. Will I be separated from my travel companions if I don’t choose a seat?

If you’re traveling with others and don’t choose a seat, there is a possibility that you may be assigned seats that are not together. To ensure you sit together, it’s recommended to select seats during the booking process or as soon as possible after booking.

3. Can I change my assigned seat?

Yes, you can change your assigned seat after it has been allocated to you. Ryanair provides an option to change seats online or at the airport, subject to availability. However, please note that changing seats may involve an additional fee.

4. Are there any advantages to choosing a seat in advance?

Choosing a seat in advance allows you to have more control over where you sit on the plane. It can be particularly beneficial if you have specific preferences, such as wanting an aisle seat for easy access or a window seat for a view. Additionally, selecting seats in advance ensures that you can sit together with your travel companions.

In conclusion, if you don’t choose a seat on your Ryanair flight, the airline will assign one to you for free. However, to ensure you have the best possible seating arrangement, it is recommended to select your seat during the booking process or as soon as possible after booking.