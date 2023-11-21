What happens if I cancel my YouTube TV?

YouTube TV has become a popular choice for cord-cutters looking for a streaming service that offers live TV channels. However, there may come a time when you decide to cancel your subscription. If you find yourself in this situation, it’s important to understand what happens when you cancel your YouTube TV account.

When you cancel your YouTube TV subscription, you will continue to have access to the service until the end of your billing cycle. This means that you can still watch your favorite shows and movies until that date. However, once your billing cycle ends, your access to YouTube TV will be immediately revoked.

FAQ:

Q: Will I receive a refund if I cancel my YouTube TV subscription?

A: No, YouTube TV does not offer refunds for any unused portion of your subscription.

Q: Can I reactivate my YouTube TV account after canceling?

A: Yes, you can reactivate your YouTube TV account at any time. However, keep in mind that you may lose any promotional pricing or discounts you had previously.

Q: What happens to my recordings and saved shows if I cancel?

A: If you cancel your YouTube TV subscription, your recorded shows and saved content will be deleted after 21 days. Make sure to watch or download any important recordings before canceling.

Q: Can I still access YouTube for free after canceling YouTube TV?

A: Yes, canceling your YouTube TV subscription does not affect your access to the regular YouTube platform. You can still enjoy free content and use all the features available on YouTube.

It’s worth noting that if you cancel your YouTube TV subscription and later decide to rejoin, you may not be eligible for any previous promotions or discounts you had. Additionally, YouTube TV reserves the right to change its pricing and channel lineup, so the service you had before canceling may not be the same if you decide to return.

In conclusion, canceling your YouTube TV subscription means you will lose access to the service at the end of your billing cycle. It’s important to consider any recordings or saved content you may have before canceling, as they will be deleted after 21 days.