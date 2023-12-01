What happens if I cancel my Disney Plus bundle?

What Happens When You Cancel Your Disney Plus Bundle?

Disney Plus has become a popular streaming service since its launch, offering a wide range of content from beloved Disney classics to new original series. Many subscribers have opted for the Disney Plus bundle, which includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+. However, there may come a time when you need to cancel your bundle. Here’s what you need to know about canceling your Disney Plus bundle and what happens next.

What happens when you cancel?

When you cancel your Disney Plus bundle, you will lose access to all three services included in the bundle: Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+. Your subscription will be immediately terminated, and you will no longer be able to stream any content from these platforms. It’s important to note that canceling the bundle does not cancel your individual subscriptions to each service. If you wish to cancel those as well, you will need to do so separately.

Will I receive a refund?

If you cancel your Disney Plus bundle, you will not receive a refund for any unused portion of your subscription. However, you will continue to have access to the services until the end of your current billing cycle. After that, you will no longer be charged for the bundle.

Can I still access my account?

Even after canceling your Disney Plus bundle, you will still be able to access your account. However, you will only have access to the account settings and billing information. You will not be able to stream any content unless you resubscribe to the individual services.

Can I reactivate my bundle?

Yes, you can reactivate your Disney Plus bundle at any time. Simply log in to your account and select the bundle option. You will be prompted to enter your payment information, and once completed, you will regain access to all three services.

In conclusion, canceling your Disney Plus bundle means losing access to Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+. No refunds are provided, and you can still access your account but not stream any content. However, you can reactivate the bundle whenever you choose.