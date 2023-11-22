What happens if I cancel Amazon Prime?

In today’s digital age, Amazon Prime has become a household name, offering a plethora of benefits to its subscribers. From free two-day shipping to access to a vast library of movies and TV shows, the perks of being an Amazon Prime member are hard to resist. However, circumstances may arise where you find yourself contemplating canceling your subscription. But what happens if you decide to bid farewell to Amazon Prime?

Shipping Benefits:

One of the primary advantages of Amazon Prime is the expedited shipping options it provides. As a member, you enjoy free two-day shipping on eligible items. However, if you cancel your subscription, you will no longer have access to this perk. Instead, you will have to rely on standard shipping, which may take longer and incur additional costs.

Streaming Services:

Another popular feature of Amazon Prime is its streaming service, Prime Video. With a vast collection of movies, TV shows, and original content, it has become a formidable competitor to other streaming platforms. If you cancel your Prime membership, your access to Prime Video will also be revoked. However, it’s worth noting that Amazon offers Prime Video as a standalone service, so you can continue enjoying it subscribing separately.

Other Benefits:

Amazon Prime offers a range of additional benefits, such as Prime Music, Prime Reading, and Prime Photos. These services allow you to stream music, read e-books and magazines, and store photos securely. Cancelling your Prime membership means losing access to these perks as well.

FAQ:

Q: Can I get a refund if I cancel my Amazon Prime membership?

A: If you cancel your membership within three days of signing up or during the trial period, you may be eligible for a full refund. However, if you cancel after the trial period or during an active membership, you will not receive a refund.

Q: Can I still use my Amazon Prime benefits until the end of the billing cycle?

A: Yes, you can continue enjoying your Prime benefits until the end of the billing cycle. Once the cycle ends, your access to the benefits will be terminated.

Q: Will I lose my purchase history if I cancel Amazon Prime?

A: No, cancelling your Prime membership does not affect your purchase history. You will still be able to view and access your past orders.

In conclusion, cancelling your Amazon Prime membership means losing access to the various benefits it offers, including expedited shipping, streaming services, and other perks. However, it’s important to consider your individual needs and usage before making a decision.