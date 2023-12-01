What happens if I already have Disney plus and Hulu?

What Happens When You Already Have Disney Plus and Hulu?

In the ever-expanding world of streaming services, it’s not uncommon for people to subscribe to multiple platforms to access a wider range of content. Two popular choices among streaming enthusiasts are Disney Plus and Hulu. But what happens if you already have both of these services? Let’s dive into the details.

Disney Plus and Hulu: A Dynamic Duo

Disney Plus and Hulu are two separate streaming services, each offering its own unique content. Disney Plus is known for its vast library of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic content, while Hulu provides a wide range of TV shows, movies, and original programming from various networks and studios.

Combining Disney Plus and Hulu

If you already have both Disney Plus and Hulu, you have the option to combine them into a single subscription. Disney offers a bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu (with ads), and ESPN+ at a discounted price. This bundle allows you to access all three services using a single account, making it convenient and cost-effective.

FAQ: Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Can I keep my existing Disney Plus and Hulu accounts?

A: Yes, you can keep your existing accounts and simply upgrade to the bundle. Your login credentials and profiles will remain the same.

Q: What if I have Hulu without ads?

A: The Disney bundle includes Hulu with ads. If you have Hulu without ads, you can still switch to the bundle, but you will have to pay an additional fee to remove ads from your Hulu subscription.

Q: Can I access all the content from Disney Plus and Hulu with the bundle?

A: Yes, the bundle gives you access to the full content libraries of Disney Plus and Hulu. You can enjoy a vast selection of movies, TV shows, and exclusive content from both platforms.

Q: Can I watch Disney Plus and Hulu on multiple devices?

A: Yes, you can stream Disney Plus and Hulu on multiple devices simultaneously. The bundle allows for up to four simultaneous streams across different devices.

Conclusion

If you already have Disney Plus and Hulu, combining them into a single subscription bundle is a great way to maximize your streaming experience. With the convenience of a single account and access to a vast array of content, you can enjoy the best of both worlds. So, why not take advantage of the bundle and unlock a world of entertainment at a discounted price?