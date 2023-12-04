What happens after Fubo free trial?

What to Expect After the Fubo Free Trial: A Comprehensive Guide

As the popularity of streaming services continues to soar, Fubo TV has emerged as a leading platform for sports enthusiasts and cord-cutters alike. Offering a diverse range of live sports, news, and entertainment channels, Fubo TV has become a go-to choice for those seeking an alternative to traditional cable or satellite subscriptions. However, once the free trial period ends, many users are left wondering what happens next. In this article, we will explore what to expect after the Fubo free trial and answer some frequently asked questions.

What happens after the Fubo free trial?

After enjoying the Fubo free trial, users have the option to continue their subscription choosing one of the available plans. Fubo TV offers several subscription tiers, each with its own set of features and channel lineups. These plans include Fubo Standard, Fubo Family, Fubo Ultra, and Fubo Latino. By selecting a plan that suits their preferences, users can seamlessly transition from the free trial to a paid subscription.

FAQ:

1. How much does Fubo TV cost after the free trial?

The cost of Fubo TV varies depending on the chosen plan. The Fubo Standard plan starts at $64.99 per month, while the Fubo Family plan is priced at $69.99 per month. The Fubo Ultra plan, which includes additional premium channels and features, is available for $79.99 per month. The Fubo Latino plan, tailored for Spanish-speaking viewers, costs $33 per month.

2. Can I cancel my subscription after the free trial?

Yes, you can cancel your subscription at any time. Fubo TV offers a hassle-free cancellation process, allowing users to easily manage their subscription settings through their account settings.

3. What devices can I use to stream Fubo TV?

Fubo TV is compatible with a wide range of devices, including smartphones, tablets, computers, smart TVs, and streaming devices such as Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV.

4. Are there any contracts or hidden fees?

No, Fubo TV does not require any long-term contracts or impose hidden fees. Users can enjoy the flexibility of month-to-month subscriptions and cancel anytime without incurring additional charges.

In conclusion, after the Fubo free trial, users can choose from various subscription plans to continue enjoying their favorite sports and entertainment content. With its diverse channel offerings and flexible pricing options, Fubo TV provides a compelling streaming experience for cord-cutters and sports enthusiasts alike.