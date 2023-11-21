What happens after 3 month free trial Apple TV?

After enjoying three months of free access to Apple TV+, many users wonder what happens next. Apple TV+ is a subscription-based streaming service that offers a wide range of original shows, movies, and documentaries. While the free trial period allows users to explore the platform’s content without any charges, it eventually comes to an end. Here’s what you need to know about what happens after the three-month free trial.

Subscription Renewal

Once the trial period ends, Apple TV+ will automatically renew your subscription and charge the monthly fee unless you cancel it. The current monthly subscription fee for Apple TV+ is $4.99 in the United States. However, prices may vary depending on your country or region.

Payment Method

To continue using Apple TV+ after the trial, you need to have a valid payment method linked to your Apple ID. This can be a credit card, debit card, or any other accepted payment method. If you don’t have a payment method set up, you will be prompted to add one when the trial ends.

Cancellation

If you decide that Apple TV+ is not for you or you simply want to cancel your subscription, you can do so at any time during or after the trial period. To cancel, go to the “Subscriptions” section in your Apple ID settings and select the option to cancel Apple TV+. Keep in mind that canceling before the trial ends will immediately revoke your access to the service.

FAQ

Q: Can I extend the free trial period?

A: No, the free trial period for Apple TV+ is fixed at three months and cannot be extended.

Q: Can I share my Apple TV+ subscription with others?

A: Yes, Apple TV+ allows you to share your subscription with up to five other family members through Family Sharing.

Q: What happens to my downloaded content after the trial ends?

A: If you downloaded any shows or movies during the trial period, they will no longer be accessible once the trial ends unless you have an active subscription.

Q: Can I restart the free trial with a different Apple ID?

A: No, Apple only allows one free trial per Apple ID. Creating a new Apple ID will not grant you another trial period.

In conclusion, after the three-month free trial of Apple TV+, your subscription will automatically renew and you will be charged the monthly fee unless you cancel it. Make sure to have a valid payment method linked to your Apple ID if you wish to continue using the service. Remember, you can cancel at any time, and if you choose to do so before the trial ends, your access will be immediately revoked.