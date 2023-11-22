What happened with Hoda and Joel Schiffman?

In a surprising turn of events, popular television host Hoda Kotb and her longtime partner Joel Schiffman recently announced their split. The couple, who had been together for six years, had been a beloved fixture in the media, often seen attending events and sharing their love story with the public. However, it seems that their relationship has come to an end, leaving fans shocked and curious about the details surrounding their breakup.

FAQ:

Q: Who are Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffman?

A: Hoda Kotb is a well-known television personality, best known for co-hosting the fourth hour of NBC’s “Today” show. Joel Schiffman is a financier and has been in a relationship with Kotb since 2013.

Q: How did Hoda and Joel meet?

A: The couple met at a Wall Street event in 2013 and hit it off immediately. They began dating shortly after and have been together ever since.

Q: What led to their split?

A: The exact reasons behind their breakup remain undisclosed. Both Hoda and Joel have chosen to keep the details private, respecting their own privacy and that of their family.

Q: Do they have any children together?

A: Yes, Hoda and Joel have two adopted daughters, Haley Joy and Hope Catherine. They have been open about their joy in becoming parents and have shared their journey of adoption with their audience.

Q: How are they handling the breakup?

A: Despite the end of their romantic relationship, Hoda and Joel have expressed their commitment to co-parenting their children and maintaining a strong bond as a family. They have both emphasized their love and respect for each other, ensuring a smooth transition for their daughters.

While the news of Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffman’s split may come as a surprise to many, it is important to remember that relationships can evolve and change over time. As they navigate this new chapter in their lives, Hoda and Joel have shown grace and maturity, prioritizing the well-being of their family. Their fans continue to support them and wish them happiness and fulfillment in their individual journeys moving forward.