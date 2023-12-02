What happened to Windows 10 video editor?

What’s the Story Behind the Disappearance of Windows 10 Video Editor?

In a surprising turn of events, Windows 10 users have recently noticed the absence of the once-popular video editing tool that came bundled with the operating system. The disappearance of the Windows 10 video editor has left many users wondering what happened and why Microsoft made this decision.

What is the Windows 10 video editor?

The Windows 10 video editor, also known as the Photos app video editor, was a built-in tool that allowed users to create and edit videos with ease. It offered a range of features, including trimming, adding text, applying filters, and even incorporating music and sound effects.

Why did the Windows 10 video editor disappear?

Microsoft made the decision to remove the video editor from Windows 10 as part of its efforts to streamline and consolidate its software offerings. The company has shifted its focus towards developing a more advanced video editing tool called “Windows Story Remix,” which is expected to be released as a standalone application in the future.

What is Windows Story Remix?

Windows Story Remix is an upcoming video editing application that aims to provide users with a more comprehensive and feature-rich editing experience. It will offer advanced features like 3D effects, animations, and intelligent object recognition, allowing users to create professional-looking videos effortlessly.

When will Windows Story Remix be available?

Microsoft has not provided a specific release date for Windows Story Remix yet. However, it is expected to be included in a future Windows 10 update, possibly as part of the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update or a subsequent update.

While the disappearance of the Windows 10 video editor may have caught users off guard, it is clear that Microsoft is working towards providing a more robust and sophisticated video editing solution. Windows Story Remix holds the promise of delivering a powerful editing tool that will cater to the evolving needs of users, offering a more immersive and creative video editing experience.