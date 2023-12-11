What happened to Walter Jr after breaking bad?

Breaking Bad is a critically acclaimed television series that captivated audiences with its gripping storyline and complex characters. One character who left a lasting impression on viewers was Walter White Jr., played RJ Mitte. As the son of the show’s protagonist, Walter White, many fans have wondered what became of him after the events of the series. In this article, we will explore the fate of Walter Jr. and provide answers to some frequently asked questions.

After the conclusion of Breaking Bad, Walter Jr. faced numerous challenges as he tried to come to terms with his father’s actions and the devastating impact they had on his family. Despite his father’s criminal activities, Walter Jr. managed to graduate from high school and pursue a college education. However, the trauma he experienced during his father’s descent into the criminal underworld left a lasting impact on him.

FAQ:

Q: Did Walter Jr. ever find out about his father’s true identity?

A: Yes, in the final season of Breaking Bad, Walter Jr. discovered the truth about his father’s double life as a methamphetamine manufacturer and criminal mastermind.

Q: Did Walter Jr. continue to use his father’s ill-gotten wealth?

A: No, after his father’s death, Walter Jr. distanced himself from the tainted money and focused on rebuilding his life.

Q: What career path did Walter Jr. choose?

A: Walter Jr. developed a passion for finance and decided to pursue a career in the financial industry. He aimed to use his knowledge to make a positive impact and prevent others from falling into the same destructive path as his father.

Q: Did Walter Jr. maintain a relationship with his mother, Skyler?

A: Yes, despite the turmoil caused his father’s actions, Walter Jr. maintained a close relationship with his mother. They supported each other through the aftermath of the events depicted in Breaking Bad.

In conclusion, Walter Jr. faced numerous challenges after Breaking Bad but managed to overcome them and build a new life for himself. Despite the darkness that surrounded his family, he found a way to move forward and make a positive impact on the world.