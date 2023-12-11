What Happened to Walt Jr after Breaking Bad?

In the aftermath of the critically acclaimed television series Breaking Bad, fans have been left wondering about the fate of the beloved character Walt Jr, portrayed actor RJ Mitte. While the show primarily focused on the transformation of his father, Walter White, from a high school chemistry teacher to a notorious methamphetamine manufacturer, Walt Jr’s story arc remained somewhat unresolved. So, what happened to Walt Jr after Breaking Bad? Let’s delve into the details.

Q: Who is Walt Jr?

A: Walt Jr, also known as Flynn, is the son of Walter White and Skyler White in the television series Breaking Bad. He is portrayed as a teenager with cerebral palsy.

Q: What was Walt Jr’s role in Breaking Bad?

A: Walt Jr played a supporting role in Breaking Bad, providing a glimpse into the impact of his father’s actions on his life and relationships.

Q: Did Walt Jr find out about his father’s criminal activities?

A: Yes, towards the end of the series, Walt Jr discovered the truth about his father’s involvement in the drug trade.

After the events of Breaking Bad, Walt Jr’s life took a dramatic turn. With his father’s death and the exposure of Walter White’s criminal empire, Walt Jr found himself grappling with the aftermath of his family’s shattered reality. As a minor, he likely became a ward of the state or was placed under the care of a relative.

It is plausible that Walt Jr, now burdened with the knowledge of his father’s crimes, would have to undergo therapy or counseling to cope with the trauma and emotional turmoil he experienced. The revelation of his father’s true nature would undoubtedly have a lasting impact on his life and relationships.

In terms of his future, it is difficult to predict the exact path Walt Jr would have taken. However, given his intelligence and resilience, it is possible that he would have pursued higher education or vocational training to build a life separate from his father’s dark legacy.

While the fate of Walt Jr remains open to interpretation, one thing is certain: his character left an indelible mark on Breaking Bad, and his journey beyond the series finale is a subject of intrigue and speculation for fans worldwide.