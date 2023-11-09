New Article: The Evolution of TikTok’s Text-to-Speech Feature

TikTok has taken the world storm, becoming one of the most popular social media applications with over 1 billion monthly users globally. But have you ever wondered about the voices behind TikTok’s famous text-to-speech feature? In this article, we dive into the fascinating journey of how the feature evolved and the impact it has had on the platform.

Originally, Bev Standing’s voice caught the attention of millions when it started circulating on TikTok in 2020. She was surprised to discover that her voice, which she had provided for a translation app, was being used without her permission. Taking legal action against TikTok, Standing demanded that either she becomes their client or her voice is taken down. Eventually, her voice was removed from the app, making room for a new voice to take its place.

That new voice belonged to Kat Callaghan, a former radio host, who became known as “Jessie” on TikTok. Callaghan’s identity reveal created a buzz among her acquaintances who recognized her voice on the platform. The addition of Callaghan’s voice brought a fresh perspective to the text-to-speech feature, captivating TikTok users worldwide.

This text-to-speech feature on TikTok serves multiple purposes. While it improves accessibility providing a consistent voice across videos, it also helps to remove biases related to gender, race, or ethnicity that readers or listeners may have. Emily Dreyfuss, journalist and co-lead of the Harvard Shorenstein Center News Leaders Program, explains that this universalization allows for a more inclusive and diverse viewing experience.

For Callaghan, being the voice of “Jessie” on TikTok has opened doors to opportunities she never imagined. From interviews with Ryan Seacrest to other exciting ventures, her life has been profoundly transformed. The text-to-speech feature has not only changed the way TikTok users create and interpret videos but has also provided a platform for individuals like Callaghan to showcase their skills and gain recognition.

As TikTok continues to evolve, one thing is certain – the voices behind the text-to-speech feature play a crucial role in shaping the platform’s identity. It’s a reminder that even in the age of advanced technology, human voices remain an essential part of our digital experiences.

