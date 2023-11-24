Exploring the Security Concerns Surrounding TikTok: Are they Valid?

In recent months, TikTok, the widely popular short-form video app, has faced a wave of security concerns in several countries. The Canadian government, for instance, took a decisive step in February announcing a ban of TikTok on all government devices, citing concerns over safety and data privacy.

Experts believe that the underlying concern revolves around the ownership structure of TikTok and its parent company, ByteDance. Like many Chinese firms, there are suspicions that the Chinese Communist Party may have some form of representation within the company. Brett Caraway, a professor of media economics at the University of Toronto, suggests that the escalating tensions between China and the West contribute to the concerns surrounding TikTok.

A key worry lies in the amount of information and data collected the platform. TikTok, with more than one billion monthly users worldwide, has access to a vast array of personal information. While TikTok argues that it is no different from other social media platforms in terms of data collection, the Canadian government deems it an unacceptable risk to privacy and security.

The ban on TikTok within the Canadian government is seen as a precautionary measure due to concerns over the legal regime governing the information collected from mobile devices. The decision aligns with the stance of international partners. TikTok’s data collection methods grant significant access to the contents of users’ phones, but there is currently no evidence to suggest that government information has been compromised.

As TikTok asserts its compliance with Canadian privacy law, questions arise about the legitimacy of these concerns. Are similar measures likely to be taken against other social media apps? To delve into these matters, experts will join Erica Vella on an episode of What happened to…? to provide insights and explore the validity of the security concerns surrounding TikTok.

Source: Global News

FAQ

1. Why was TikTok banned on Canadian government devices?

The Canadian government banned TikTok on government devices due to concerns over safety and data privacy.

2. What are the main concerns about TikTok’s ownership structure?

There are concerns that the Chinese Communist Party, like many Chinese firms, has some form of representation within ByteDance, TikTok’s parent company.

3. Is TikTok the only platform targeted for security concerns?

While TikTok has faced significant scrutiny, it remains to be seen if similar measures will be taken against other social media apps.

4. Does TikTok comply with Canadian privacy law?

TikTok asserts that it follows Canadian privacy law through the Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act.