What Happened to the Monkees After the Show Ended?

After captivating audiences with their hit television show in the late 1960s, the Monkees quickly became one of the most popular bands of the era. But what happened to these talented musicians after their show came to an end? Let’s take a closer look at their post-show journey.

Life after the Monkees

Once the Monkees’ television show concluded in 1968, the band members embarked on individual paths in the music industry. While their initial success was largely attributed to their television exposure, they were determined to prove themselves as serious musicians.

Their Musical Careers

Following the show, the Monkees continued to release albums and tour, albeit with varying degrees of success. Michael Nesmith, known for his distinctive hat, went on to have a successful solo career and even won a Grammy Award for his country-rock music. Micky Dolenz also pursued a solo career and found success in musical theater. Peter Tork released solo albums and performed with various bands, while Davy Jones continued to tour and release music.

The Reunion

In the 1980s, the Monkees experienced a resurgence in popularity when their television show was rerun and a new generation discovered their music. This led to a reunion tour and the release of new albums. The band members continued to tour together periodically over the years, delighting fans with their timeless hits.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Did the Monkees write their own songs?

A: While the Monkees initially relied on songwriters, they eventually gained creative control and began writing and producing their own music.

Q: How successful were their post-show careers?

A: While their individual success varied, all the Monkees continued to have active careers in the music industry, releasing albums and performing live.

Q: Are any of the original Monkees still alive?

A: Unfortunately, Davy Jones passed away in 2012. However, Michael Nesmith, Micky Dolenz, and Peter Tork are still alive and occasionally perform together.

In conclusion, the Monkees’ journey after their television show ended was filled with ups and downs, but their passion for music and their dedicated fan base kept them going. Their legacy as a beloved band continues to live on, and their impact on popular culture remains undeniable.