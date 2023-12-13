What Happened to SoftLayer: A Closer Look at the Transformation of a Leading Cloud Provider

In recent years, the cloud computing industry has witnessed significant changes and transformations. One such notable transformation is the evolution of SoftLayer, a prominent cloud infrastructure provider. SoftLayer, founded in 2005, quickly gained recognition for its robust and scalable cloud solutions. However, in 2013, the company was acquired IBM, leading to a series of changes that have shaped its trajectory ever since.

The IBM Acquisition and Integration

SoftLayer’s acquisition IBM marked a turning point in the company’s history. IBM recognized the potential of SoftLayer’s infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) offerings and sought to strengthen its own cloud portfolio. The integration process involved merging SoftLayer’s technology and expertise with IBM’s existing cloud services, resulting in the creation of IBM Cloud.

The Birth of IBM Cloud

Following the acquisition, SoftLayer’s infrastructure became the foundation for IBM Cloud. This new cloud platform combined SoftLayer’s global network of data centers with IBM’s extensive enterprise capabilities. The integration allowed IBM to offer a comprehensive range of cloud services, including IaaS, platform-as-a-service (PaaS), and software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions.

Expansion and Innovation

Under IBM’s ownership, SoftLayer experienced rapid expansion and continued innovation. The company expanded its global footprint, opening new data centers in strategic locations worldwide. This expansion enabled IBM Cloud to provide enhanced performance, reliability, and scalability to its customers.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is SoftLayer?

A: SoftLayer is a cloud infrastructure provider that offers scalable and reliable cloud solutions, including IaaS, to businesses of all sizes.

Q: When was SoftLayer acquired IBM?

A: SoftLayer was acquired IBM in 2013.

Q: What is IBM Cloud?

A: IBM Cloud is a comprehensive cloud platform that combines SoftLayer’s infrastructure with IBM’s enterprise capabilities, offering a wide range of cloud services.

Q: How has SoftLayer changed under IBM’s ownership?

A: SoftLayer has transformed into IBM Cloud, expanding its global presence and offering a broader range of cloud services to customers.

Q: What are the benefits of IBM Cloud?

A: IBM Cloud provides enhanced performance, reliability, and scalability, thanks to SoftLayer’s infrastructure and IBM’s enterprise expertise.

In conclusion, the acquisition of SoftLayer IBM has led to the birth of IBM Cloud, a robust and comprehensive cloud platform. This transformation has allowed IBM to strengthen its position in the cloud computing market and offer a wide range of cloud services to businesses worldwide. With its continued expansion and innovation, IBM Cloud remains a key player in the ever-evolving cloud industry.