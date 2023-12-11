What happened to Saul at end of Breaking Bad?

Breaking Bad: The Fate of Saul Goodman Revealed

In the gripping finale of the critically acclaimed television series Breaking Bad, viewers were left wondering about the fate of one of the show’s most beloved characters, Saul Goodman. Played the talented Bob Odenkirk, Saul was a criminal lawyer who provided Walter White, the show’s protagonist, with legal advice and assistance throughout his descent into the world of methamphetamine production.

At the end of Breaking Bad, Saul’s future hangs in the balance as he faces the consequences of his involvement in the criminal underworld. However, the show’s creators, Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, didn’t leave fans completely in the dark. They provided some answers in the spin-off series Better Call Saul, which serves as a prequel to Breaking Bad.

What happened to Saul Goodman?

In Better Call Saul, viewers are taken back in time to witness the transformation of Jimmy McGill, a small-time lawyer, into the morally ambiguous Saul Goodman. The series explores Jimmy’s journey as he becomes entangled with various criminal elements and ultimately adopts the persona of Saul Goodman.

While the fate of Saul Goodman after the events of Breaking Bad is not explicitly revealed in Better Call Saul, it is heavily implied that he goes into hiding. In Breaking Bad, Saul mentions the possibility of relocating to Nebraska and starting a new life, which suggests that he may have successfully escaped the clutches of the law.

FAQ:

Q: What is a criminal lawyer?

A: A criminal lawyer is a legal professional who specializes in defending individuals or organizations accused of criminal activities. They provide legal advice, represent clients in court, and negotiate plea bargains.

Q: What is a prequel?

A: A prequel is a narrative work, such as a movie or TV series, that depicts events that precede those of a previously released work. In the case of Better Call Saul, it explores the backstory of the character Saul Goodman before the events of Breaking Bad.

Q: What is implied?

A: When something is implied, it is suggested or hinted at without being explicitly stated. In the context of Saul Goodman’s fate, the implication is that he managed to escape and start a new life.

In conclusion, while the exact details of Saul Goodman’s fate after Breaking Bad remain a mystery, the spin-off series Better Call Saul provides some insight into his backstory and hints at a possible escape from the consequences of his criminal activities. Fans of the character can delve deeper into his journey watching Better Call Saul and uncovering more about the enigmatic lawyer’s ultimate destiny.