What happened to Percy Pig?

In a shocking turn of events, Percy Pig, the beloved British candy icon, has undergone a major recipe change. Fans of the iconic pig-shaped gummy treat were left disappointed and outraged when they discovered that their favorite sweet had been altered.

The change to Percy Pig’s recipe came as a result of Marks & Spencer, the retailer behind the popular candy, deciding to remove gelatin from the ingredients. Gelatin, a common ingredient in gummy candies, is derived from animal collagen and is used to give the sweets their chewy texture.

The decision to remove gelatin from Percy Pig was made in response to growing demand for vegetarian and vegan-friendly options. Marks & Spencer wanted to ensure that their products were inclusive and catered to a wider range of dietary preferences.

However, the new recipe has not been well-received all Percy Pig enthusiasts. Many loyal fans have taken to social media to express their disappointment, claiming that the new version lacks the same taste and texture that made Percy Pig so popular in the first place.

FAQ:

Q: Why did Marks & Spencer change Percy Pig’s recipe?

A: Marks & Spencer decided to remove gelatin from Percy Pig’s recipe to make the candy suitable for vegetarians and vegans.

Q: What is gelatin?

A: Gelatin is a protein obtained from animal collagen and is commonly used in gummy candies to give them their chewy texture.

Q: Why are fans upset about the new recipe?

A: Many fans of Percy Pig are disappointed with the new recipe because they feel that it lacks the same taste and texture that made the candy so popular.

Q: Will Marks & Spencer revert to the original recipe?

A: At the moment, there are no plans to revert to the original recipe. Marks & Spencer is committed to providing vegetarian and vegan-friendly options.

While the new recipe may not please everyone, it is important to acknowledge the efforts made Marks & Spencer to cater to a wider audience. As consumer preferences continue to evolve, it is likely that more iconic treats will undergo similar changes in the future. Only time will tell if Percy Pig can win back the hearts of its disappointed fans or if this recipe change will mark the end of an era for the beloved candy.