What happened to McGee’s wife and twins on NCIS?

What Really Happened to McGee’s Wife and Twins on NCIS?

In the world of NCIS, the popular American television series, fans have been left wondering about the fate of Special Agent Timothy McGee’s wife and twins. The show, which has captivated audiences for over 18 seasons, has had its fair share of emotional storylines, and the disappearance of McGee’s family is no exception. Let’s delve into the details and uncover the truth behind this mystery.

The Disappearance:

During the 14th season of NCIS, McGee’s wife, Delilah Fielding, and their newborn twins suddenly vanished from the storyline. Delilah, who was introduced in the show’s 11th season, had been a recurring character and a beloved member of the NCIS team. The abrupt disappearance of McGee’s family left fans puzzled and eager for answers.

The Explanation:

The reason behind the absence of McGee’s wife and twins is quite simple. In real life, actress Margo Harshman, who portrayed Delilah Fielding, was pregnant during the filming of the 14th season. To accommodate her pregnancy, the show’s writers decided to write her character out temporarily. This decision was made to ensure the safety and well-being of both the actress and her unborn child.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: Will Delilah and the twins ever return to the show?

A: Yes, Delilah and the twins do make a comeback in later seasons. The show’s writers found a way to reintroduce the characters and continue their storyline.

Q: Why didn’t the show address the absence of McGee’s family?

A: The show’s creators opted not to address the disappearance of McGee’s family directly, as they wanted to maintain a sense of continuity and avoid unnecessary distractions from the main plotlines.

Q: How did the fans react to the absence of McGee’s family?

A: Fans were initially confused and concerned about the sudden disappearance of Delilah and the twins. However, once the reason behind their absence was revealed, most fans understood and supported the decision made the show’s creators.

In conclusion, the disappearance of McGee’s wife and twins on NCIS was a temporary storyline adjustment to accommodate the real-life pregnancy of actress Margo Harshman. While fans may have been left in suspense, the characters do eventually return to the show, allowing the storyline to continue. NCIS continues to captivate audiences with its intriguing plots and beloved characters, ensuring that fans remain invested in the series for years to come.