What happened to Lisa Kudrow?

What’s the Latest with Lisa Kudrow?

Introduction

Lisa Kudrow, best known for her role as Phoebe Buffay in the hit sitcom “Friends,” has been a beloved figure in the entertainment industry for decades. However, fans may be wondering what she has been up to lately. In this article, we will explore the latest news and updates on Lisa Kudrow’s career and personal life.

Recent Projects

Since the end of “Friends” in 2004, Kudrow has continued to make her mark in the entertainment world. She has appeared in various films and television shows, showcasing her versatility as an actress. Notably, she starred in the critically acclaimed series “The Comeback” and received widespread praise for her performance. Kudrow has also lent her voice to animated films such as “The Boss Baby” and “The Emoji Movie.”

Web Therapy and Other Ventures

One of Kudrow’s notable projects is the web series “Web Therapy,” which she co-created and starred in. The show, which follows the life of a therapist who conducts sessions over the internet, received positive reviews and ran for four seasons. Kudrow’s involvement in the series demonstrated her ability to adapt to the changing landscape of entertainment.

Personal Life

Outside of her professional endeavors, Kudrow has maintained a relatively private personal life. She is married to Michel Stern, a French advertising executive, and the couple has one son together. Kudrow has been open about her struggles with body image and self-confidence, using her platform to advocate for positive body image and mental health awareness.

FAQ

Q: Is Lisa Kudrow planning to reunite with the cast of “Friends”?

A: Yes, Lisa Kudrow, along with the rest of the main cast, is set to reunite for a special episode of “Friends” titled “The One Where They Get Back Together.” The highly anticipated reunion will be a nostalgic trip down memory lane for fans of the beloved sitcom.

Q: Has Lisa Kudrow won any awards for her performances?

A: Yes, Kudrow has received numerous accolades throughout her career. She won an Emmy Award for her role in “Friends” and has been nominated for several other prestigious awards, including the Golden Globe Awards and Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Conclusion

Lisa Kudrow continues to captivate audiences with her talent and charm. From her iconic role in “Friends” to her recent projects, she has proven herself to be a versatile and accomplished actress. As fans eagerly await the “Friends” reunion, it is clear that Kudrow’s star power remains as strong as ever.