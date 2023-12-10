Jill Scott: The Reigning Queen of the Jungle

Jill Scott’s victory as the Queen of the Jungle in last year’s season of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! was met with overwhelming support from the public. After two rounds of public voting in the final, she emerged as the winner with 47.3% of the votes, while former health secretary Matt Hancock trailed behind with 21.7%, and Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner garnered 31%. In the final vote, Jill secured an even more impressive victory with 57.7% of the votes.

Following her triumph, Jill remained busy with appearances on various television programs. She lent her expertise as a pundit for several Men’s and Women’s football matches, including England Men’s Euros qualifying games against Malta and North Macedonia. In June 2023, she made history becoming the first female player to captain England for Soccer Aid.

Meanwhile, Matt Hancock didn’t let the protests against his TV appearances discourage him. After finishing third on I’m A Celeb, he went on to participate in Celeb SAS: Who Dares Wins in September.

As for the runner-up, Owen Warner, he has chosen to maintain a more low-key presence. Most recently, he won the Best Leading Performer award at the British Soap Awards.

In other news, there were rumors circulating throughout the season that Hancock was being bullied his fellow contestants, with Boy George coming under scrutiny for his behavior. However, both Hancock and Boy George denied these allegations. In fact, Hancock spoke highly of Boy George, stating that despite their differences, they were able to engage in mature and respectful discussions during their time in the jungle.

The journey through the jungle may have been challenging, but Jill Scott’s victory and subsequent endeavors post-show have solidified her status as the reigning Queen of the Jungle. She continues to inspire and entertain audiences with her talent and passion for the game.