What Happened to Gloria Vanderbilt’s Older Sons?

In the world of high society and glamour, few names are as iconic as Gloria Vanderbilt. The heiress, artist, and fashion designer lived a life that was both fascinating and tragic. While much has been written about her own remarkable journey, the fate of her two older sons, Carter and Anderson Cooper, has also captured the public’s attention. Let’s delve into their stories and find out what happened to them.

The Story of Carter Vanderbilt Cooper

Carter Vanderbilt Cooper, born in 1965, was the eldest son of Gloria Vanderbilt and her fourth husband, Wyatt Cooper. Tragically, Carter’s life was cut short at the age of 23. In 1988, he took his own life jumping from the terrace of his mother’s New York City penthouse. The news shocked the world and left his family devastated. Carter’s death was a profound loss for Gloria Vanderbilt, who later wrote a memoir dedicated to him titled “A Mother’s Story.”

The Journey of Anderson Cooper

Anderson Cooper, born in 1967, is Gloria Vanderbilt’s second son. Following the death of his brother, Anderson went on to forge a successful career as a journalist and television personality. He became a prominent figure in the world of news reporting, working for CNN and hosting his own show, “Anderson Cooper 360°.” Anderson has covered major events around the globe and has received numerous awards for his work.

In conclusion, the tragic loss of Carter Vanderbilt Cooper continues to be a part of Gloria Vanderbilt’s legacy. While his untimely death left a void in the family, Anderson Cooper has carried on his own successful path, becoming a respected journalist in his own right. The stories of both sons serve as a reminder of the complexities and challenges that can accompany a life lived in the public eye.