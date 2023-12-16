What happened to Fox Sports Go app?

What’s Behind the Disappearance of the Fox Sports Go App?

In a surprising turn of events, the popular Fox Sports Go app has vanished from app stores and left sports enthusiasts wondering what happened. The sudden disappearance has left many users frustrated and confused, as the app was a go-to source for streaming live sports events and accessing exclusive content. So, what exactly led to the demise of this once-beloved app?

The Transition to Bally Sports:

One of the main reasons behind the disappearance of the Fox Sports Go app is the rebranding of the Fox Sports regional networks. In March 2021, Sinclair Broadcast Group acquired the regional sports networks from Fox Corporation and rebranded them as Bally Sports. As a result, the Fox Sports Go app was replaced the Bally Sports app, which now serves as the primary platform for streaming live sports and accessing regional sports content.

FAQ:

Q: Why can’t I find the Fox Sports Go app anymore?

A: The Fox Sports Go app has been replaced the Bally Sports app, following the rebranding of the Fox Sports regional networks.

Q: Can I still access the same content on the Bally Sports app?

A: Yes, the Bally Sports app offers the same features and content as the former Fox Sports Go app, including live sports streaming and exclusive regional sports content.

Q: Do I need to create a new account for the Bally Sports app?

A: No, if you had an existing account on the Fox Sports Go app, you can simply log in with the same credentials on the Bally Sports app.

Q: Is the Bally Sports app available on all platforms?

A: Yes, the Bally Sports app is available for download on iOS and Android devices, as well as on streaming platforms such as Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

While the disappearance of the Fox Sports Go app may have caused some initial confusion, the transition to the Bally Sports app ensures that sports fans can continue to enjoy their favorite live events and exclusive content. So, if you’re a sports enthusiast looking to catch up on the latest games, be sure to download the Bally Sports app and get back in the game!