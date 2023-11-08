What happened to Brendan Fraser after The Mummy?

After his breakout role in the 1999 blockbuster film “The Mummy,” Brendan Fraser became a household name. However, in recent years, the actor seemed to have disappeared from the spotlight. So, what happened to Brendan Fraser after “The Mummy”? Let’s take a closer look.

Fraser’s career took off after his portrayal of adventurer Rick O’Connell in “The Mummy” franchise. He went on to star in several successful films, including “George of the Jungle,” “Bedazzled,” and “Journey to the Center of the Earth.” However, in the mid-2000s, his career began to decline.

One of the reasons for Fraser’s career slowdown was a series of personal setbacks. He went through a highly publicized divorce, which took a toll on his mental health. Additionally, he suffered from various physical injuries sustained during his action-packed roles, leading to a decline in his physical appearance.

Fraser also faced professional challenges. He was involved in a legal battle with his former business manager, claiming that he was financially exploited. This legal dispute further affected his career and reputation in Hollywood.

Despite these setbacks, Fraser never completely disappeared from the industry. He continued to work on smaller projects, such as independent films and television shows. However, these roles did not receive the same level of attention as his earlier blockbusters.

In recent years, there has been a resurgence of interest in Brendan Fraser. He made a memorable appearance in the critically acclaimed television series “The Affair” and received praise for his role in the FX series “Trust.” Additionally, Fraser has been cast in several upcoming projects, including the highly anticipated film “The Whale.”

In conclusion, Brendan Fraser faced personal and professional challenges after his success in “The Mummy.” However, he has continued to persevere and make a comeback in recent years. With his talent and determination, it seems that Fraser’s career is on the rise once again.