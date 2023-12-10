What happened to Beck’s body in you?

What Really Happened to Beck’s Body in “You”?

In the hit Netflix series “You,” viewers were left with a chilling cliffhanger regarding the fate of Beck, one of the show’s main characters. As the story unfolded, we witnessed the obsessive and manipulative behavior of Joe Goldberg, played Penn Badgley, who stops at nothing to possess the object of his desire. But what exactly happened to Beck’s body? Let’s delve into the details and explore the lingering questions surrounding this shocking turn of events.

The Disappearance:

Beck, a struggling writer, becomes entangled in a toxic relationship with Joe, who goes to extreme lengths to control her life. In the final episodes of the first season, Joe’s obsession reaches its peak, leading him to murder Beck in his bookstore basement. However, the show leaves us with a cliffhanger, as the fate of Beck’s body remains uncertain.

The Hidden Truth:

While the show doesn’t explicitly reveal what happens to Beck’s body, there are subtle hints that suggest Joe disposes of it in a gruesome manner. Throughout the series, Joe is shown to be meticulous and resourceful, making it likely that he would take great care to cover up his crime. It is implied that he may have used his knowledge of the bookstore’s hidden storage area to hide Beck’s remains.

FAQ:

Q: Is Beck really dead?

A: Yes, it is strongly implied that Beck is dead. Joe’s actions and the subsequent events in the show make it clear that he has killed her.

Q: Will Beck’s body be discovered?

A: The show has not yet revealed whether Beck’s body will be discovered. This leaves room for speculation and anticipation for future seasons.

Q: How did Joe dispose of Beck’s body?

A: While the show doesn’t explicitly show how Joe disposed of Beck’s body, it is suggested that he used the hidden storage area in his bookstore to hide her remains.

As fans eagerly await the next season of “You,” the fate of Beck’s body remains a haunting mystery. The show’s ability to keep viewers on the edge of their seats is a testament to its gripping storytelling and the talented cast. Only time will tell if the truth about Beck’s body will be revealed, but one thing is for certain – the chilling tale of Joe Goldberg will continue to captivate audiences around the world.