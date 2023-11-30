What happened to Amazon free shipping over $25?

What’s Behind the Disappearance of Amazon’s Free Shipping Over $25?

In a surprising move, Amazon recently announced the end of its long-standing policy of offering free shipping on orders over $25. This change has left many customers wondering what prompted the decision and how it will impact their online shopping experience. Let’s delve into the details and address some frequently asked questions.

Why did Amazon eliminate free shipping over $25?

Amazon’s decision to eliminate free shipping over $25 is part of a broader strategy to streamline its operations and enhance its Prime membership program. By encouraging customers to subscribe to Prime, which offers free two-day shipping on eligible items, Amazon aims to build customer loyalty and increase revenue. This move also allows the company to focus on improving delivery speed and expanding its range of Prime benefits.

How will this change affect customers?

Customers who frequently made purchases just above the $25 threshold to qualify for free shipping will now need to consider alternative options. The most obvious choice is to subscribe to Amazon Prime, which offers numerous benefits beyond free shipping, such as access to streaming services, exclusive deals, and faster delivery. Alternatively, customers can explore other online retailers that continue to offer free shipping on orders over a certain amount.

What are the benefits of Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime offers a plethora of benefits, making it an attractive option for frequent online shoppers. In addition to free two-day shipping on eligible items, Prime members enjoy access to Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading, and exclusive deals on Amazon devices. Prime members also have the option to subscribe to additional services like Prime Wardrobe, which allows them to try on clothes before purchasing, and Prime Pantry, which offers discounted grocery and household items.

Is there any way to still get free shipping on Amazon?

Yes, there are still ways to enjoy free shipping on Amazon. Apart from subscribing to Amazon Prime, customers can look for items marked as “Fulfilled Amazon” or “Free Shipping” to qualify for free delivery. Additionally, some sellers on Amazon may offer free shipping on their products, even if they don’t meet the minimum order requirement.

In conclusion, while the removal of free shipping over $25 may disappoint some Amazon customers, the company’s focus on enhancing its Prime membership program and improving delivery speed is likely to benefit those who choose to subscribe. Exploring alternative options and taking advantage of other available promotions can also help customers continue to enjoy the convenience of online shopping without incurring additional shipping costs.