Leave the World Behind: A Riveting Apocalyptic Thriller

The buzz surrounding Netflix’s latest release, Leave the World Behind, directed Sam Esmail, is hard to ignore. The star-studded cast, featuring Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, Ethan Hawke, and Kevin Bacon, has people intrigued. Adapted from Rumaan Alam’s acclaimed novel, the film is a tense thriller that delves into paranoia. However, reception has been mixed.

While the film soared to the top spot on Netflix, reviews on Rotten Tomatoes paint a varied picture. Critics have awarded it a fresh score of 75%, but the audience rating stands at a mere 40%. One thing everyone can agree on is Esmail’s evident influence behind the camera. With his signature use of symmetry, tracking shots, and a descent into paranoia, he weaves a tale that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats.

But it’s the enigmatic ending that has everyone buzzing with theories. The story revolves around a family’s eerie experience in a Long Island house. Things take a creepy turn when strangers, G.H. (Ali) and his daughter, Ruth (Myha’la Herrold), claim to be the owners and request entry due to a blackout. From there, the tension escalates, with peculiar occurrences like a massive oil tanker crashing into a public beach and a bizarre encounter with a herd of deer.

Spoiler alert: As the plot unfolds, young Archie begins to lose his teeth, leading the group to seek help from a survivalist neighbor portrayed Kevin Bacon. This sets off a chain of events suggesting a coup d’état and the involvement of powerful people orchestrating a civil war through technological disruptions and misinformation. The story takes a chilling turn as Rose, one of the children, goes missing. Her disappearance leads to a climactic ending that has left audiences divided.

Rose discovers an underground doomsday bunker filled with provisions, technology, and a collection of DVDs, including the iconic television show, Friends. Critics speculate that the ending serves as a commentary on society’s tendency to escape reality through platforms like TikTok and television amidst ongoing global crises.

The film’s ending has evoked strong reactions, with author Rumaan Alam praising its ambiguity and thought-provoking nature. Director Sam Esmail also emphasized the intention to spark conversations, though he aimed to strike a balance between abstraction and clarity. Regardless of individual interpretations, one thing is certain – Leave the World Behind has left an indelible mark on audiences and left them eager to discuss its meaning.