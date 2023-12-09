What halftime show had the most viewers on TV?

Super Bowl Halftime Show Breaks Records with Most Viewers in TV History

In the world of entertainment, the Super Bowl halftime show has become an iconic event that captivates millions of viewers around the globe. With its extravagant performances, star-studded lineups, and jaw-dropping production value, it’s no wonder that the halftime show has become a highly anticipated spectacle. Over the years, numerous artists have graced the stage, but which halftime show holds the record for the most viewers on TV?

The Most-Watched Halftime Show: Super Bowl XLIX

Super Bowl XLIX, held on February 1, 2015, featured a halftime show that left an indelible mark on television history. The performance was headlined the legendary pop star Katy Perry, who delivered a show-stopping extravaganza that captivated an astounding 118.5 million viewers. This record-breaking viewership surpassed the previous record set Bruno Mars and the Red Hot Chili Peppers during Super Bowl XLVIII in 2014.

FAQ:

Q: What is a halftime show?

A: A halftime show is a performance that takes place during the halftime break of a sporting event, typically the Super Bowl. It is known for its high-profile musical performances and elaborate production.

Q: How is viewership measured?

A: Viewership is measured the number of people watching a particular program or event at a given time. In the case of the Super Bowl halftime show, viewership numbers are calculated based on the average number of viewers tuning in during the performance.

Q: Why are Super Bowl halftime shows so popular?

A: Super Bowl halftime shows have gained immense popularity due to their grandeur, star power, and the element of surprise. They provide a platform for artists to showcase their talent to a massive global audience, making it a highly sought-after opportunity.

Q: Has any halftime show come close to breaking the record?

A: While Super Bowl XLIX holds the record for the most viewers, other halftime shows have come close. Super Bowl XLVIII, featuring Bruno Mars and the Red Hot Chili Peppers, garnered 115.3 million viewers, making it the second most-watched halftime show.

The Super Bowl halftime show continues to captivate audiences year after year, with each performance striving to outdo its predecessors. As the world eagerly awaits future halftime shows, it remains to be seen which artist will rise to the occasion and break the record set Katy Perry in 2015.