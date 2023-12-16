What groups are under Big Hit?

Big Hit Entertainment: A Powerhouse in the K-Pop Industry

Big Hit Entertainment, one of the leading entertainment companies in South Korea, has been making waves in the music industry since its establishment in 2005. With a focus on producing top-notch talent and creating innovative content, Big Hit has become synonymous with success. The company is home to several popular groups, each with their own unique style and dedicated fanbase.

BTS: The Global Phenomenon

Undoubtedly, the most well-known group under Big Hit is BTS. This seven-member boy band has taken the world storm with their catchy tunes, impressive choreography, and meaningful lyrics. BTS has achieved unprecedented success, breaking numerous records and amassing a massive following known as the ARMY. Their influence extends far beyond music, as they have become cultural icons and advocates for positive change.

TXT: The Next Generation

Big Hit’s newest addition to their roster is Tomorrow X Together, also known as TXT. Debuting in 2019, this five-member boy band has quickly gained attention for their youthful energy and fresh sound. TXT has already proven their talent with hit songs and captivating performances, solidifying their place as the next generation of K-pop stars.

GFRIEND: A Harmonious Blend

In 2019, Big Hit acquired Source Music, a well-established entertainment company, and with it came the popular girl group GFRIEND. Known for their powerful vocals and synchronized dance routines, GFRIEND has built a strong fanbase both in South Korea and internationally. With their harmonious blend of talent and charm, GFRIEND continues to captivate audiences worldwide.

FAQ:

Q: What does “K-pop” mean?

A: “K-pop” is a genre of popular music originating from South Korea. It encompasses a wide range of musical styles, including pop, hip-hop, R&B, and more.

Q: What is a “boy band” and “girl group”?

A: A “boy band” refers to a musical group consisting of male members, typically known for their synchronized dance routines and harmonized vocals. Conversely, a “girl group” is a musical group consisting of female members, often recognized for their powerful vocals and captivating performances.

Q: What is the “ARMY”?

A: The “ARMY” is the dedicated fanbase of BTS. The name stands for “Adorable Representative M.C for Youth” and symbolizes the strong bond between the group and their fans.

In conclusion, Big Hit Entertainment has solidified its position as a powerhouse in the K-pop industry. With groups like BTS, TXT, and GFRIEND under their belt, the company continues to push boundaries and redefine the music scene. As they continue to produce exceptional talent and captivating content, Big Hit Entertainment is undoubtedly a force to be reckoned with.