What grade is passing at UTA?

Arlington, Texas – As the semester comes to a close, students at the University of Texas at Arlington (UTA) are eagerly awaiting their final grades. One burning question on their minds is: what grade is considered passing at UTA? Let’s dive into the details.

At UTA, the passing grade is a C- or higher. This means that students must achieve a grade of 70% or above in order to pass a course. Anything below a C- is considered a failing grade and will not earn the student credit towards their degree.

FAQ:

Q: What happens if I fail a course?

A: If you fail a course at UTA, you will not receive credit for that course. You may need to retake the course in order to fulfill degree requirements.

Q: Can I still graduate if I fail a course?

A: Failing a course can impact your ability to graduate on time. It is important to meet with your academic advisor to discuss your options and create a plan to make up for the failed course.

Q: Can I retake a course if I pass it but want to improve my grade?

A: Yes, you can retake a course at UTA even if you have already passed it. However, it is important to note that only the higher grade will be factored into your GPA.

Q: Are there any exceptions to the passing grade?

A: Some programs or departments at UTA may have specific grade requirements for certain courses. It is important to check with your department or program advisor to understand any additional requirements.

As the semester draws to a close, UTA students can now rest assured knowing what grade is considered passing. Remember, strive for excellence in your studies, but don’t forget to take care of yourself along the way. Good luck with your final grades, Mavericks!