New Xbox Game Pass Games Coming Soon: What to Expect in December

As we approach the end of the year, it’s time to take a look at the games that might be leaving Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass in December. Although Microsoft regularly shuffles its game library to make way for new additions, it’s important to know which titles might be on their way out. Let’s delve into the potential departures and plan our gaming priorities accordingly.

One fact worth noting is that most games in Game Pass stay for about 12 months before bidding farewell. Among the games that joined Game Pass in December 2022, we find notable titles like High on Life and Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. If you’re looking for a quick completion, consider trying Hello Neighbor 2, which can be conquered within a couple of hours. On the other hand, Lego Star Wars enthusiasts should set aside 80 to 100 hours to fully experience The Skywalker Saga.

Occasionally, certain games leave the service after 18 months. While it’s unusual, it’s something to keep in mind. For instance, Assassin’s Creed Origins, which joined Game Pass in June 2022, may or may not depart next month. Furthermore, lengthier games such as Disc Room and the Shadowrun Trilogy seem relatively safe from removal, given their recent addition to PC Game Pass.

At the 24-month mark, Game Pass tends to bid farewell to more titles. Games that joined in December 2021, including Mortal Kombat 11, Stardew Valley, and Among Us, could potentially leave the service soon. However, it’s worth mentioning that Among Us had a supposed departure date of June 2023 that was later retracted, suggesting a possible extension of its stay. Additionally, Anvil: Vault Breaker has confirmed its imminent departure, along with a planned server closure.

When it comes to the 36-month milestone, most games from three years ago have already left Game Pass. Yet, we still have Monster Train and Starbound holding strong. If you’re up for a challenge, Monster Train’s achievement list will require around 25 hours, while Starbound can be completed in under eight hours.

Surprisingly, after an impressive four years in Game Pass, there are still a couple of games from December 2019 that remain. However, predicting their departure becomes trickier due to subsequent console and PC versions joining the service. Overcooked! 2 and Phoenix Point fall into this category, with completion times of approximately ten hours and 200-300 hours, respectively.

In conclusion, it’s crucial to be aware of the potential changes in the Xbox Game Pass library. Whether you’re a completionist or simply interested in trying out new titles, take advantage of the remaining time for certain games before they bid farewell. Stay tuned for an official announcement from Microsoft regarding the games leaving Game Pass in December.

Frequently Asked Questions:

1. How often do games leave Xbox Game Pass?

Most games in Xbox Game Pass stay for about 12 months before being removed from the service. However, there are exceptions where games can leave after 18, 24, or even 36 months.

2. Are there any notable games leaving Game Pass in December?

While there is no official confirmation yet, some games that joined Game Pass in December of previous years may potentially leave the service in December. It’s always a good idea to check the official announcements or keep an eye on the Game Pass app for any updates.

3. Can games return to Xbox Game Pass after leaving?

Yes, games have been known to return to Xbox Game Pass after leaving the service. Sometimes, games are temporarily removed and later added back, especially if there’s a significant update or a new expansion that warrants their return.

Sources:

– Xbox Game Pass: [https://www.xbox.com/gamepass](https://www.xbox.com/gamepass)