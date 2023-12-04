What games Cannot be played on Twitch?

What Games Are Restricted from Being Played on Twitch?

In the world of online gaming, Twitch has become the go-to platform for gamers to showcase their skills, interact with their audience, and build a community. With millions of users tuning in daily, Twitch has established itself as the leading live streaming platform for gamers. However, there are certain games that cannot be played on Twitch due to various reasons. Let’s take a closer look at what these restrictions entail.

Restricted Games on Twitch:

Twitch has a set of guidelines and rules that determine which games can be streamed on their platform. While the majority of games are allowed, there are a few exceptions. Games that are explicitly prohibited from being streamed on Twitch include those that contain sexually explicit content, excessive violence, or promote illegal activities. Additionally, games that are rated “Adults Only” (AO) the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) are also not allowed on the platform.

FAQ:

Q: Why are certain games restricted on Twitch?

A: Twitch aims to maintain a safe and inclusive environment for its users. By restricting certain games, they ensure that explicit or harmful content is not promoted on their platform.

Q: Can I stream games with mature content if I am of legal age?

A: No, Twitch’s guidelines prohibit the streaming of games rated “Adults Only” regardless of the streamer’s age.

Q: Are there any exceptions to the restrictions?

A: Yes, there are some exceptions. Twitch may allow certain games with mature content if they are played for educational, artistic, or newsworthy purposes. However, these exceptions are evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

Q: What happens if I stream a restricted game on Twitch?

A: If you stream a game that is prohibited on Twitch, your channel may be suspended or permanently banned. It is important to familiarize yourself with Twitch’s guidelines to avoid any violations.

While Twitch offers a vast array of games for streamers to choose from, it is essential to be aware of the restrictions in place. By adhering to these guidelines, streamers can ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for themselves and their audience. Remember, it’s always better to play it safe and respect the platform’s rules to maintain a thriving gaming community on Twitch.