What floor is SNL filmed on?

Inside the Studio: Where is SNL Filmed?

Saturday Night Live (SNL), the iconic late-night sketch comedy show, has been a staple of American television for over four decades. Known for its live performances, celebrity guest hosts, and hilarious sketches, SNL has become a cultural phenomenon. As fans of the show, many of us have wondered where the magic happens and what floor SNL is filmed on.

Where is SNL filmed?

SNL is filmed at Studio 8H, located on the eighth floor of 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City. This historic studio has been the home of SNL since its inception in 1975. The iconic stage has seen countless memorable moments and performances from some of the biggest names in comedy.

What makes Studio 8H special?

Studio 8H is not only the home of SNL but also holds a significant place in television history. It has been the birthplace of numerous legendary shows, including The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson and Late Night with David Letterman. The studio’s intimate setting and unique acoustics contribute to the electric atmosphere that SNL is known for.

FAQs about SNL and Studio 8H:

Q: How many people can Studio 8H accommodate?

A: Studio 8H can hold approximately 400 audience members, creating an energetic and lively atmosphere for the live show.

Q: Can I visit Studio 8H?

A: Unfortunately, Studio 8H is not open to the public for regular tours. However, you can try to secure tickets to a live taping of SNL through the show’s ticket lottery system.

Q: Are there any other shows filmed in Studio 8H?

A: While SNL is the primary occupant of Studio 8H, other NBC shows, such as The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, occasionally use the studio for special episodes.

Q: How long does it take to set up for an SNL episode?

A: The crew at Studio 8H works tirelessly to transform the set between each sketch, typically taking around two minutes for each changeover.

In conclusion, Studio 8H on the eighth floor of 30 Rockefeller Plaza is where the magic of SNL happens. This historic studio has been the home of the show since its inception and continues to be a hub of creativity and laughter. While visiting the studio may not be possible for most, watching SNL from the comfort of our homes allows us to experience the excitement and humor that has made the show a cultural phenomenon.