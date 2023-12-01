What files does Panopto accept?

What Formats Does Panopto Accept? A Comprehensive Guide

Panopto, the leading video platform for businesses and educational institutions, offers a seamless solution for recording, managing, and sharing video content. Whether you are a teacher looking to create engaging online lectures or a company seeking to enhance internal training programs, Panopto provides a user-friendly interface and robust features. However, one common question that arises when using Panopto is: “What file formats does Panopto accept?” In this article, we will explore the various file formats supported Panopto and provide answers to frequently asked questions.

Supported File Formats

Panopto accepts a wide range of video and audio file formats, ensuring compatibility with most recording devices and software. The platform supports popular video formats such as MP4, AVI, MOV, and WMV. Additionally, it accommodates audio files in formats like MP3, WAV, and AAC. This flexibility allows users to upload their existing video and audio content without the need for time-consuming conversions or format adjustments.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Can I upload PowerPoint presentations directly to Panopto?

A: Yes, Panopto allows you to upload PowerPoint presentations in PPTX format. The platform automatically converts them into video format, enabling you to create dynamic presentations with synchronized audio and video.

Q: Are there any limitations on file size?

A: Panopto supports files up to 100GB in size. However, it is recommended to compress large files or consider breaking them into smaller segments to ensure smooth playback and optimal viewing experience.

Q: Can I upload videos recorded with my smartphone?

A: Absolutely! Panopto accepts videos recorded with smartphones, tablets, or any other recording device. Simply transfer the video file to your computer and upload it to Panopto.

Q: Does Panopto support closed captions?

A: Yes, Panopto provides built-in support for closed captions. You can either upload pre-existing caption files or use Panopto’s automatic speech recognition (ASR) technology to generate captions for your videos.

In conclusion, Panopto offers extensive support for various file formats, ensuring a hassle-free experience when uploading video and audio content. Whether you are a teacher, trainer, or content creator, Panopto’s compatibility with popular formats and its additional features make it a versatile platform for all your video needs.