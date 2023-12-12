What files does Kaltura accept?

Kaltura: A Comprehensive Guide to Supported File Formats

Introduction: Kaltura, a leading video platform, offers a wide range of services for managing and delivering media content. One of the key aspects of this platform is its support for various file formats. In this article, we will explore the types of files that Kaltura accepts, providing you with a comprehensive understanding of the platform’s capabilities.

Supported File Formats:

1. Video Formats: Kaltura supports a diverse range of video formats, including but not limited to MP4, AVI, MOV, WMV, and FLV. These formats ensure compatibility with most commonly used video players and devices, allowing seamless playback across different platforms.

2. Audio Formats: Kaltura also accepts various audio file formats, such as MP3, WAV, AAC, and FLAC. Whether you are uploading a podcast, a music track, or any other audio content, Kaltura ensures that your files are compatible and can be easily streamed or downloaded.

3. Image Formats: In addition to videos and audio, Kaltura supports a wide range of image formats, including JPEG, PNG, GIF, and BMP. This enables users to upload and display images within their media content, enhancing the overall visual experience.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

Q: Are there any file size limitations when uploading media to Kaltura?

A: Yes, Kaltura imposes certain file size limitations depending on your account type and subscription plan. It is recommended to check with your Kaltura administrator or refer to the platform’s documentation for specific details.

Q: Can I convert files to different formats within the Kaltura platform?

A: Yes, Kaltura provides a powerful transcoding feature that allows you to convert media files to different formats. This ensures compatibility across various devices and optimizes the viewing experience for your audience.

Q: Does Kaltura support closed captions or subtitles?

A: Absolutely! Kaltura supports closed captions and subtitles in various formats, such as SRT, VTT, and DFXP. This feature enables you to make your videos accessible to a wider audience and comply with accessibility standards.

Conclusion: Kaltura’s support for a wide range of file formats makes it a versatile platform for managing and delivering media content. Whether you are uploading videos, audio files, or images, Kaltura ensures compatibility and provides a seamless viewing experience for your audience.