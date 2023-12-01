What files can be uploaded to Panopto?

What Can You Upload to Panopto? A Comprehensive Guide

Panopto, the leading video platform for businesses and educational institutions, offers a wide range of features to enhance the way we create, manage, and share video content. One of the key functionalities of Panopto is its ability to upload various types of files, allowing users to easily store and share their multimedia content. In this article, we will explore the different file types that can be uploaded to Panopto and provide answers to some frequently asked questions.

Supported File Types:

Panopto supports a diverse range of file formats, ensuring that users can upload and share content in their preferred format. Here are some of the most commonly supported file types:

1. Video Files: Panopto accepts video files in formats such as MP4, AVI, MOV, and WMV. These files can be recorded using a camera, smartphone, or any other video recording device.

2. Audio Files: Users can upload audio files in formats like MP3, WAV, and AAC. This is particularly useful for podcasters or individuals who want to share audio-only content.

3. PowerPoint Presentations: Panopto allows users to upload PowerPoint presentations (PPT or PPTX) and automatically converts them into video format, making it easier to share and view presentations online.

4. PDF Documents: PDF files can be uploaded to Panopto, enabling users to share documents, reports, or any other content in a secure and accessible manner.

5. Image Files: Panopto supports image files in formats like JPEG, PNG, and GIF. Users can upload images to enhance their video presentations or create image-only content.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: Can I upload multiple files at once?

A: Yes, Panopto allows users to upload multiple files simultaneously, saving time and effort.

Q: Is there a file size limit for uploads?

A: Panopto has a generous file size limit of 100 GB per upload, ensuring that users can upload large files without any hassle.

Q: Can I upload files from cloud storage platforms?

A: Yes, Panopto integrates with popular cloud storage platforms like Google Drive, Dropbox, and Microsoft OneDrive, allowing users to directly import files from these services.

Q: Can I upload files from my mobile device?

A: Absolutely! Panopto offers mobile apps for iOS and Android devices, enabling users to upload files directly from their smartphones or tablets.

In conclusion, Panopto provides a versatile platform for uploading and sharing various types of files, including videos, audio files, presentations, documents, and images. With its extensive support for different file formats and seamless integration with cloud storage platforms, Panopto offers a user-friendly experience for managing and distributing multimedia content.