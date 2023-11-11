What famous people were in Sigma Kappa?

Sigma Kappa, one of the oldest and most prestigious sororities in the United States, has a long history of attracting talented and accomplished individuals. Over the years, many famous women have been proud members of Sigma Kappa, contributing to their respective fields and leaving a lasting impact on society. Let’s take a closer look at some of the notable figures who were part of this esteemed sisterhood.

1. Kate Spade: The late fashion designer and businesswoman, known for her iconic handbags and accessories, was a member of Sigma Kappa during her time at Arizona State University. Spade’s innovative designs and entrepreneurial spirit continue to inspire aspiring fashionistas worldwide.

2. Sheryl Crow: The Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter and musician was a member of Sigma Kappa at the University of Missouri. Crow’s soulful voice and heartfelt lyrics have made her one of the most respected artists in the music industry.

3. Ashley Judd: The renowned actress and activist, known for her roles in films such as “Double Jeopardy” and “Heat,” was a member of Sigma Kappa at the University of Kentucky. Judd’s dedication to humanitarian causes and her powerful performances have earned her widespread acclaim.

4. Elizabeth Dole: The former U.S. Senator and Secretary of Transportation, as well as the wife of former presidential candidate Bob Dole, was a member of Sigma Kappa at Duke University. Dole’s political career and advocacy for various social issues have made her a prominent figure in American politics.

5. Bonnie Blair: The Olympic speed skater, who won a total of five gold medals throughout her career, was a member of Sigma Kappa at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Blair’s remarkable athletic achievements have solidified her status as one of the greatest speed skaters in history.

FAQ:

Q: What is Sigma Kappa?

Sigma Kappa is a national sorority founded in 1874 at Colby College in Maine. It is dedicated to promoting personal growth, academic excellence, and philanthropic endeavors among its members.

Q: How many chapters does Sigma Kappa have?

Sigma Kappa currently has over 170 active chapters across the United States and Canada.

Q: Can anyone join Sigma Kappa?

Membership in Sigma Kappa is open to undergraduate women who meet the organization’s eligibility requirements and are enrolled in an accredited college or university.

Q: What philanthropic causes does Sigma Kappa support?

Sigma Kappa’s national philanthropies include Alzheimer’s disease research and gerontology, as well as various local community service initiatives.

Sigma Kappa has a rich history of attracting talented and accomplished individuals, and the famous women who have been part of this sisterhood have undoubtedly made their mark on the world. From fashion and music to politics and sports, these Sigma Kappa alumnae continue to inspire and empower others with their achievements and contributions.