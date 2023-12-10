What famous family is Succession based on?

Succession: The Real-Life Inspiration Behind the Hit TV Show

If you’re a fan of the critically acclaimed TV series “Succession,” you may be wondering which real-life family served as the inspiration for the show’s gripping storyline. Created Jesse Armstrong, this HBO drama has captivated audiences with its portrayal of a wealthy and powerful family entangled in a high-stakes battle for control over their media empire. While the show is a work of fiction, it draws heavily from the dynamics and scandals of a well-known family that has made headlines for decades.

The Roy Family: The Real-Life Succession

The Roy family, as depicted in “Succession,” bears a striking resemblance to the Murdoch family. Led media mogul Rupert Murdoch, the Murdochs have long been at the center of a global media empire that includes Fox News, The Wall Street Journal, and many other influential outlets. Like the fictional Roys, the Murdochs have faced their fair share of controversies, power struggles, and family drama.

FAQ: Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Is “Succession” based entirely on the Murdoch family?

A: While the show draws inspiration from the Murdochs, it is not a direct portrayal of their lives. “Succession” takes creative liberties to craft its own unique narrative.

Q: Are the characters in “Succession” direct representations of the Murdochs?

A: The characters in the show are fictional and not intended to be exact replicas of any specific individuals. However, they do embody certain traits and experiences that parallel real-life figures.

Q: How accurate is the portrayal of the family dynamics in “Succession”?

A: While the show exaggerates certain aspects for dramatic effect, it does capture the essence of the power struggles and complex relationships often found within wealthy and influential families.

Q: Are there any legal implications for the creators of “Succession”?

A: As a work of fiction, the show falls within the realm of artistic expression and is protected the First Amendment. However, it is important to note that the show does not claim to be a factual representation of any specific family.

In conclusion, “Succession” takes inspiration from the Murdoch family but is not a direct portrayal of their lives. The show offers a captivating glimpse into the world of power, wealth, and family dynamics, leaving viewers eagerly anticipating each twist and turn.