What Facebook Cover Photo Size?

Facebook is one of the most popular social media platforms, with billions of users worldwide. It allows individuals and businesses to connect, share content, and express themselves. One of the key features of a Facebook profile is the cover photo, which is a large banner-like image displayed at the top of the profile page. But what is the ideal size for a Facebook cover photo?

Facebook Cover Photo Size

The recommended size for a Facebook cover photo is 820 pixels wide 312 pixels tall. This aspect ratio ensures that the image fits perfectly on both desktop and mobile devices. It’s important to note that Facebook may crop the image slightly on certain devices, so it’s best to keep any important content or text within the safe zone, which is approximately 640 pixels wide 360 pixels tall.

FAQ

Q: Can I use a smaller image for my Facebook cover photo?

A: While you can use a smaller image, it may appear pixelated or stretched, resulting in a poor visual experience for visitors to your profile. It’s best to use an image that meets the recommended size for optimal quality.

Q: Can I use a larger image for my Facebook cover photo?

A: Yes, you can use a larger image, but Facebook will automatically resize and crop it to fit the recommended size. This may result in parts of the image being cut off, so it’s important to ensure that the most important elements are within the safe zone.

Q: Can I use a different aspect ratio for my Facebook cover photo?

A: While Facebook recommends an aspect ratio of 820:312, you can use a different ratio. However, the image may be cropped or distorted to fit the required dimensions, which could negatively impact the overall appearance.

In conclusion, the ideal size for a Facebook cover photo is 820 pixels wide 312 pixels tall. By using this recommended size, you can ensure that your cover photo looks great on both desktop and mobile devices, providing an appealing visual representation of your profile.