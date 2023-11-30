What exactly do you get with Amazon Prime?

What’s Included in Amazon Prime: A Comprehensive Guide to the Benefits

Amazon Prime has become a household name, offering a wide range of services and benefits to its subscribers. But what exactly do you get with an Amazon Prime membership? From fast shipping to exclusive entertainment, here’s a breakdown of what you can expect when you sign up for this popular subscription service.

Fast and Free Shipping:

One of the most appealing features of Amazon Prime is its fast and free shipping. With Prime, you can enjoy unlimited two-day shipping on millions of eligible items. This means you can have your purchases delivered to your doorstep in no time, without any additional cost.

Prime Video:

In addition to speedy shipping, Amazon Prime also provides access to Prime Video, a streaming service that offers a vast library of movies, TV shows, and original content. From popular series like “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” to blockbuster movies, Prime Video has something for everyone.

Prime Music:

With Prime Music, subscribers can enjoy ad-free access to over two million songs and thousands of playlists and stations. Whether you’re a fan of the latest hits or prefer timeless classics, Prime Music has a wide selection to suit your musical taste.

Prime Reading:

Bookworms will appreciate Prime Reading, which grants members access to a rotating selection of eBooks, magazines, comics, and more. You can read on your Kindle device or through the Kindle app on your smartphone or tablet.

Exclusive Deals:

As an Amazon Prime member, you’ll have access to exclusive deals and discounts on a variety of products. From electronics to household essentials, these deals can help you save money on your purchases.

FAQ:

Q: How much does Amazon Prime cost?

A: Amazon Prime membership costs $119 per year or $12.99 per month. There is also a discounted rate available for students.

Q: Can I share my Amazon Prime benefits with others?

A: Yes, you can share your Amazon Prime benefits with one other adult in your household. This includes sharing the fast shipping, Prime Video, and other perks.

Q: Is there a free trial for Amazon Prime?

A: Yes, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial for new members to experience the benefits of Prime before committing to a subscription.

In conclusion, Amazon Prime offers a wide range of benefits, including fast and free shipping, access to streaming services like Prime Video and Prime Music, exclusive deals, and more. With its diverse offerings, it’s no wonder that Amazon Prime has become a must-have subscription for millions of people worldwide.