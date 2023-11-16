What Ed Sheeran Video Is Rupert Grint In?

In a surprising collaboration, British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran teamed up with actor Rupert Grint for one of his music videos. The video in question is for Sheeran’s hit song “Lego House,” which was released back in 2011. Grint, best known for his role as Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter film series, plays a rather unexpected character in the video.

The “Lego House” music video tells the story of a Sheeran look-alike who is mistaken for the real singer fans. In a clever twist, Grint portrays this doppelgänger, adding a touch of humor to the video. The actor convincingly imitates Sheeran’s signature red hair and scruffy beard, fooling both the fans and the paparazzi.

Grint’s appearance in the “Lego House” video was a pleasant surprise for fans of both Sheeran and the Harry Potter franchise. The collaboration between the two British stars created a buzz in the entertainment industry, with many praising Grint’s comedic performance and Sheeran’s choice to include him in the video.

FAQ:

Q: Who is Ed Sheeran?

A: Ed Sheeran is a popular British singer-songwriter known for his heartfelt lyrics and acoustic sound. He has achieved worldwide success with hits like “Shape of You,” “Thinking Out Loud,” and “Photograph.”

Q: Who is Rupert Grint?

A: Rupert Grint is a British actor best known for his role as Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter film series. He has also appeared in other movies and TV shows, showcasing his versatility as an actor.

Q: What is a doppelgänger?

A: A doppelgänger is a look-alike or double of a person. It refers to someone who closely resembles another individual in terms of appearance.

In conclusion, Rupert Grint can be seen in Ed Sheeran’s “Lego House” music video, where he portrays a doppelgänger of the singer. This unexpected collaboration delighted fans and added a comedic touch to the video. Both Sheeran and Grint’s talents shine through in this memorable and entertaining music video.