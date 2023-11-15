What Ed Sheeran Song Is In Ted Lasso?

In a surprising turn of events, the hit TV show “Ted Lasso” has incorporated an Ed Sheeran song into one of its episodes. The popular British singer-songwriter’s music has resonated with fans worldwide, and now it has found its way into the heartwarming world of “Ted Lasso.”

The specific Ed Sheeran song featured in the show is “Shape of You,” which was released as a single in 2017 and quickly became a chart-topping hit. The song’s catchy melody and relatable lyrics have made it a favorite among fans of all ages.

The inclusion of “Shape of You” in “Ted Lasso” adds an extra layer of charm to an already beloved series. The show, which follows the journey of an American football coach navigating the world of English soccer, has captured the hearts of viewers with its humor, heart, and memorable characters.

FAQ:

Q: Why did the creators of “Ted Lasso” choose an Ed Sheeran song?

A: The creators likely chose “Shape of You” because of its popularity and universal appeal. The song’s upbeat tempo and catchy chorus make it a perfect fit for the show’s lighthearted and feel-good atmosphere.

Q: How does the song fit into the storyline of “Ted Lasso”?

A: While the specific context of the song’s appearance in the show has not been revealed, it is likely that it will be used to enhance a particular scene or evoke certain emotions in the characters and viewers.

Q: Will there be more Ed Sheeran songs in future episodes of “Ted Lasso”?

A: It is unclear whether more Ed Sheeran songs will be featured in the show. However, given the positive response to “Shape of You,” it wouldn’t be surprising if the creators decide to incorporate more of his music in future episodes.

In conclusion, the inclusion of Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You” in “Ted Lasso” adds another layer of enjoyment to an already beloved series. Fans can look forward to experiencing the magic of both the show and the song as they continue to captivate audiences around the world.