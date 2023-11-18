What Ed Sheeran Song Is About Taylor Swift?

In the world of music, artists often draw inspiration from their personal lives and relationships to create heartfelt and relatable songs. One such example is the friendship between British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran and American pop sensation Taylor Swift. Over the years, the two have collaborated on various projects and have been open about their close bond. But did Sheeran ever write a song specifically about Swift? Let’s dive into the details.

The Song: “Dress”

The song that is widely believed to be about Taylor Swift is “Dress,” which appears on Ed Sheeran’s album “÷” (Divide) released in 2017. While Sheeran has never explicitly confirmed that the song is about Swift, fans have speculated that the lyrics hint at their close friendship and potential romantic feelings.

The Lyrics

The lyrics of “Dress” contain lines such as “I don’t want you like a best friend,” and “I don’t want our love to be a game.” These phrases, along with the overall tone of the song, have led fans to believe that Sheeran may have been expressing his feelings for Swift through his music.

Their Friendship

Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift have been friends for years, often supporting each other’s careers and even going on tour together. Their friendship has been a subject of admiration among fans, who appreciate their genuine connection and mutual respect.

FAQ

Q: Did Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift ever date?

A: There is no concrete evidence to suggest that Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift were ever romantically involved. They have always maintained that they are close friends.

Q: Are there any other songs Ed Sheeran about Taylor Swift?

A: While “Dress” is the song most commonly associated with Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran has not explicitly confirmed any other songs being about her.

Q: How did Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift meet?

A: Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift first met in 2011 when Sheeran was opening for Swift’s “Speak Now” tour. They quickly formed a bond and have been friends ever since.

In conclusion, while Ed Sheeran has never confirmed that “Dress” is about Taylor Swift, fans continue to speculate about the nature of their relationship based on the song’s lyrics. Regardless, their friendship remains strong, and their musical collaborations continue to captivate audiences worldwide.