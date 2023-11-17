What Ed Sheeran Album Is “Bad Habits” On?

In the world of music, Ed Sheeran is a name that needs no introduction. With his soulful voice and heartfelt lyrics, he has captured the hearts of millions of fans worldwide. One of his latest hits, “Bad Habits,” has been making waves on the charts and dominating the airwaves. But which album does this catchy tune belong to?

The Album: “Bad Habits” and Its Origins

“Bad Habits” is the lead single from Ed Sheeran’s upcoming fifth studio album, titled “Equals.” This highly anticipated album is set to be released on October 29, 2021. Fans have been eagerly awaiting new music from Sheeran, and “Bad Habits” has certainly lived up to their expectations.

FAQ: Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is the meaning behind “Bad Habits”?

A: “Bad Habits” explores the theme of self-destructive behavior and the struggle to break free from unhealthy patterns. It delves into the temptations and vices that can consume a person’s life.

Q: Is “Bad Habits” a departure from Ed Sheeran’s usual style?

A: While “Bad Habits” does incorporate some electronic and dance elements, it still retains Sheeran’s signature sound. The song showcases his versatility as an artist, experimenting with different genres while staying true to his roots.

Q: Will “Equals” be a concept album?

A: While it is unclear whether “Equals” will be a concept album, Sheeran has mentioned that the album explores themes of love, loss, and reflection. Each song is expected to offer a unique perspective on these topics.

Q: Can we expect more singles before the album release?

A: It is common for artists to release multiple singles leading up to an album launch. However, as of now, “Bad Habits” is the only single released from “Equals.” Fans will have to wait and see if any more surprises are in store.

As the release date of “Equals” draws near, fans are eagerly counting down the days until they can immerse themselves in Ed Sheeran’s latest musical offering. With “Bad Habits” already making a significant impact, it’s safe to say that this album will be another chart-topping success for the talented singer-songwriter.