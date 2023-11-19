What Ed Sheeran Album Is Afterglow On?

In a surprise release, British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran dropped his latest single, “Afterglow,” on December 21, 2020. Fans around the world were thrilled to hear new music from the chart-topping artist, but many were left wondering which album this captivating track would be featured on.

Afterglow: A Standalone Single

“Afterglow” is not part of any specific album. Instead, it is a standalone single released Ed Sheeran. This means that the song is not associated with any particular album or project, but rather serves as an independent release. As a standalone single, “Afterglow” allows Sheeran to experiment with his sound and connect with his fans in a unique way.

FAQs

Q: Will “Afterglow” be included on Ed Sheeran’s upcoming album?

A: As of now, there is no official confirmation that “Afterglow” will be included on Ed Sheeran’s upcoming album. However, artists often release standalone singles to build anticipation for their upcoming projects, so it is possible that elements of “Afterglow” may be incorporated into Sheeran’s future album.

Q: Is “Afterglow” a departure from Ed Sheeran’s usual style?

A: “Afterglow” showcases a slightly different sound compared to some of Ed Sheeran’s previous hits. While it still features his signature heartfelt lyrics and acoustic guitar, the track incorporates more electronic elements and a slightly more upbeat tempo. This experimentation demonstrates Sheeran’s versatility as an artist.

Q: Can we expect more music from Ed Sheeran soon?

A: Yes! Ed Sheeran has confirmed that he is working on his fourth studio album, which is expected to be released in the near future. While “Afterglow” is not part of this album, it serves as a taste of what fans can expect from Sheeran’s upcoming musical endeavors.

In conclusion, “Afterglow” is a standalone single Ed Sheeran and is not associated with any specific album. Fans can enjoy this captivating track while eagerly anticipating the release of Sheeran’s upcoming fourth studio album.