What Drakes Sons Name?

What is Drake’s Son’s Name?

In the world of celebrities, the birth of a child often becomes a topic of great interest and speculation. One such case is the birth of Drake’s son, whose name has been the subject of much curiosity among fans and the media alike. So, what is Drake’s son’s name? Let’s delve into the details.

The Name: Adonis Graham

Drake’s son is named Adonis Graham. The Canadian rapper and singer confirmed this in June 2018 when he released his album “Scorpion.” In one of the tracks, titled “March 14,” Drake openly addresses his relationship with his son and reveals his name to the world.

Who is Adonis Graham?

Adonis Graham is the son of Drake and Sophie Brussaux, a French artist and former adult film star. Drake and Sophie reportedly had a brief relationship in 2017, which resulted in the birth of their son. Despite the initial secrecy surrounding their relationship, Drake has since embraced fatherhood and often shares glimpses of his son on social media.

FAQ:

Q: Why did Drake keep his son’s name a secret?

A: Drake chose to keep his son’s name a secret initially to maintain his privacy and protect his child from the public eye. However, he eventually decided to reveal his son’s name through his music.

Q: How old is Adonis Graham?

A: As of [current year], Adonis Graham is [age] years old. Drake has not publicly disclosed his son’s exact birthdate.

Q: Does Drake have custody of his son?

A: Details about the custody arrangement between Drake and Sophie Brussaux are not widely known. However, Drake has expressed his love for his son and is actively involved in his life.

In conclusion, Drake’s son’s name is Adonis Graham. Despite initially keeping his son’s name a secret, Drake eventually revealed it through his music. Adonis is the result of Drake’s relationship with Sophie Brussaux, and while specific details about their custody arrangement remain private, Drake has embraced fatherhood and often shares his love for his son with the world.