What Drake Song Is Adonis On?

In the world of music, collaborations and surprise features have become a common occurrence. Fans eagerly anticipate the release of new songs, hoping to discover which artists have joined forces to create a memorable track. One such collaboration that has sparked curiosity among Drake fans is the appearance of his son, Adonis, on one of his songs. But which Drake song is Adonis on? Let’s dive into the details.

Adonis: The Mystery Unveiled

Adonis is the son of Drake and French artist Sophie Brussaux. Despite being a public figure, Drake has kept his personal life relatively private, especially when it comes to his son. However, in recent years, he has started to share glimpses of his fatherhood journey with his fans.

The Song: “March 14”

The Drake song that features Adonis is titled “March 14.” This track is part of his critically acclaimed album, “Scorpion,” which was released in 2018. “March 14” serves as a deeply personal and introspective song where Drake reflects on his newfound fatherhood and the challenges that come with it.

FAQ: All Your Burning Questions Answered

Q: What is the significance of “March 14”?

A: “March 14” is the date of Adonis’ birth, making it a highly sentimental and meaningful song for Drake.

Q: Does Adonis have a speaking part in the song?

A: No, Adonis does not have a speaking part in “March 14.” However, Drake references his son throughout the lyrics, providing insight into his emotions and experiences as a father.

Q: Why did Drake choose to include Adonis on this particular song?

A: Drake has always used his music as a platform for self-expression. Including Adonis on “March 14” allowed him to share a deeply personal aspect of his life with his fans, showcasing his growth and vulnerability as an artist.

Q: Are there any other songs where Adonis makes an appearance?

A: As of now, “March 14” is the only known song where Adonis is referenced or featured.

In conclusion, the Drake song that features Adonis is “March 14” from his album “Scorpion.” This heartfelt track allows Drake to open up about his journey as a father and share his emotions with his fans. While Adonis does not have a speaking part, his presence is felt throughout the song, making it a significant and memorable collaboration between father and son.