What Drake Song Has His Son In It?

In a surprising turn of events, Drake, the Canadian rapper and global superstar, recently revealed that he has a son named Adonis. This revelation sent shockwaves through the music industry and left fans eagerly searching for any clues or references to his son in his extensive discography. One song, in particular, has caught the attention of fans worldwide, as it seems to allude to his newfound fatherhood.

The song in question is “March 14,” which is the closing track on Drake’s critically acclaimed album, “Scorpion.” Released in 2018, the album quickly became a chart-topping success, but it wasn’t until Drake’s revelation about his son that fans began to dissect the lyrics of “March 14” for any hints about Adonis.

In the song, Drake opens up about his experiences as a father and the challenges he faces in navigating his newfound role. He raps, “